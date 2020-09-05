WATCH: Swinney crashes Deshaun Watson Zoom press conference

TigerNet Staff by

It's been a good day for Deshaun Watson.

He signed a four-year extension making his deal reportedly worth $177 million and with a four-year average pay ($39 million) that will lead the NFL.

And on a virtual press conference Saturday evening, he got to see a familiar face in Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who crashed the Zoom call with his congratulations.

Swinney even had some jokes:

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney surprises @deshaunwatson during his Zoom news conference about his contract: “I’m thankful to be a part of a great moment.” Dabo pointed out he’s taken a pay cut and he might need a loan. ?? — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson's press conference kicks off with some special guests, including Coach Dabo Swinney: What's up, D-Dub?? #Texans — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) September 5, 2020

Houston ace pitcher Justin Verlander also joined the call to congratulate Watson.