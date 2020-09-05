|
WATCH: Swinney crashes Deshaun Watson Zoom press conference
Saturday, September 5, 2020 7:57 PM
It's been a good day for Deshaun Watson.
He signed a four-year extension making his deal reportedly worth $177 million and with a four-year average pay ($39 million) that will lead the NFL.
And on a virtual press conference Saturday evening, he got to see a familiar face in Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who crashed the Zoom call with his congratulations.
Swinney even had some jokes:
Houston ace pitcher Justin Verlander also joined the call to congratulate Watson.
