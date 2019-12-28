College GameDay makes Clemson-Ohio State predictions
by - Correspondent - Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:55 AM
Howard says Clemson has too many horses on offense. (USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)
ESPN's College GameDay was on site at the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson to make their predictions.

The game is set to kick off after 8 p.m. Eastern and air on ESPN.

Check out their predictions and analysis:

Desmond Howard: Clemson - It's hard to go against Ryan Day because he's a premier playcaller in all of college football, but Clemson has got too many horses out there on the edge and Amari Rodgers in the slot. I'm going with the Tigers in a close one.

Lee Corso: Ohio State - Give me Brutus and go Ohio State.

David Pollack: Ohio State - I just think Ohio State and Chase Young can get a few extra stops ... and their run game can take over. I'll take Ohio State 37-34.

GameDay also had picks from Jonathan Vilma, Mark Sanchez and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica and they all picked Clemson. Paul Finebaum predicted an Ohio State-LSU final on SportsCenter.

Kirk Herbstreit is on the TV broadcast and did not offer a prediction.

