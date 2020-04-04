College GameDay host talks Dabo's 'T.I.G.E.R.S.' coronavirus outlook

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis gave some insight into Dabo Swinney's optimistic view on college football returning this fall. The spread of COVID-19 has provoked some murky outlooks for the season starting on time, given that colleges are not holding on-campus classes currently. National college reporter Brett McMurphy said on a podcast this week he estimates a 90 percent chance of the season not going as scheduled this fall, while adding that spring season is entirely possible. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Friday that he is only sticking the plan he has had each season as a head coach thus far -- an August camp and then the season starting as scheduled. He said Tigers stands for 'This Is Gonna End Real Soon.' Davis was asked about Swinney's message on SportsCenter Friday. "It didn't bother me at all," Davis said. "What Dabo was doing was just trying to express some optimism. That's just the way he lives his life. He and I actually talked a few days ago and we talked for quite a while. He just believes there will be some type of break in the number of people we have working to trying to find some type of solution to this. That we'll be able to play football. "Now, here's the thing. Football coaches aren't going to make this decision. And no one knows what's going to happen because six weeks ago the position we find ourselves in seemed incomprehensible. So we won't know how this thing is going to change. That's the biggest thing."

Davis emphasizes that point, while adding that optimism is fine to express for public figures like Swinney right now.

"Football coaches and broadcasters are all free to have judgments, opinions, hopes and optimism on this," said Davis. "But we aren't going to make the decisions. Football coaches aren't going to. But I think it's perfectly fine for Dabo to be hopeful and optimistic and strike this kind of chord."

We have no idea what the future holds for sports. Scientists, medical professionals, authorities will determine when it’s safe. Talked about it on @SportsCenter today w/ @HannahStormESPN pic.twitter.com/Gk1xamSVq3 — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) April 4, 2020