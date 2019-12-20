Clyde Trapp playing update
Friday, December 20, 2019
Clemson junior guard Clyde Trapp will be active tonight against Jacksonville according to Clemson officials.

Trapp will be making his season debut from a torn ACL injury he suffered on June 28, 2019.

He averaged 6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season.

