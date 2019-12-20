|
Clyde Trapp playing update
|Friday, December 20, 2019 8:29 PM- -
Clemson junior guard
Clyde Trapp will be active tonight against Jacksonville according to Clemson officials.
Trapp will be making his season debut from a torn ACL injury he suffered on June 28, 2019.
He averaged 6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season.
Lord, I know you’ll be with me every step pic.twitter.com/1acH863tlS— Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) December 16, 2019
?????????????????? ???? ???????????? ??? pic.twitter.com/ZcCba6bdtA— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 21, 2019
