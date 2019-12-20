Clyde Trapp playing update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson junior guard Clyde Trapp will be active tonight against Jacksonville according to Clemson officials. Trapp will be making his season debut from a torn ACL injury he suffered on June 28, 2019.

He averaged 6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season.

Lord, I know you’ll be with me every step pic.twitter.com/1acH863tlS — Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) December 16, 2019