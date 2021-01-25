Clemson women's soccer 2021 spring schedule announced

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team announced the spring portion of the 2020-21 season schedule on Monday. The schedule features six matches with four coming against SEC opponents including an in-state rivalry match against South Carolina. Action opens up in late February with a two-game road series against College of Charleston, it will mark the Tigers’ first match against the Cougars since the 2015 season opener where Clemson took the 2-0 victory. Coming out of the fall, the Tigers hold a 6-4 overall record. After remaining undefeated at home in the fall season, the Tigers will look to keep the streak alive with three straight home matches across March and early April. Four SEC opponents round out Clemson’s final four games of the spring season as Auburn, Georgia, and Alabama make the trek to Historic Riggs Field while the Tigers will close out the regular season with a match against South Carolina.

Spring schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Feb. 25 College of Charleston Charleston, S.C. 6 p.m.

Feb. 28 College of Charleston Charleston, S.C. 11 a.m.

Mar. 6 Auburn Clemson, S.C. 2 p.m.

Mar. 20 Georgia Clemson, S.C. 2 p.m.

April 3 Alabama Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

April 10 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m.

Dates and opponents subject to change.

HISTORIC RIGGS FIELD SOCIAL DISTANCING & OPERATIONS

Historic Riggs Field will operate under the same protocol enforced during this past fall season. We ask that all fans please adhere to the following safety protocols to ensure all fans and participants’ well-being.

-Please refrain from coming to any Clemson sporting event if you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

-Clemson will enforce a capacity of 1,000 spectators at Historic Riggs Field. Patrons must wear a face covering at all times unless eating or drinking.

-There will be no formal ticketing for the 2020 season. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. All points of entry to Historic Riggs Field will be available.

-There will be no access to the field permitted before, during, or after any match.

-Seats will be available in pods of four with a six-foot radius around each pod. Please refrain from sitting in groups larger than four.

-The first three rows of seats have been blocked off to ensure safety for fans and participants. Please do not sit, or attempt to enter, this area of the stands.

-Drinks and pre-packaged snacks will be available at the outdoor concession stand.

-Restrooms will be available for all fans. Hand sanitizers will also be strategically placed around the facility.