Breaking: Clemson vs. Florida State game postponed
by - Saturday, November 21, 2020 8:50 AM
Breaking: Clemson vs. Florida State game postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.

The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

STATEMENT FROM DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS Dan Radakovich

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”

STATEMENT FROM FLORIDA STATE COACH MIKE NORVELL

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

