Clemson softball drops game two in Orlando
by - Friday, February 7, 2020 4:15 PM
(Via Clemson softball Facebook page)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After defeating St. John’s in its inaugural outing, the Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day. Brianna Butler earned the win in the circle for the Blue Devils, who scored seven runs in the third inning. Clemson junior infielder Bailey Taylor registered her first double of the season in the second inning to lead the Clemson effort.

In the first, Duke took advantage of two Clemson passed balls and an error, scoring two early runs. The Blue Devils then extended their lead to 3-0 in the second inning after Caroline Jacobsen scored on Kyla Morris RBI single to left field. Duke went on to cross the plate eight more times – seven in the third and once in the fourth.

Friday’s matchup between Clemson and the Blue Devils was not a designated conference game.

Clemson returns to the field at the UCF Softball Complex on Saturday, Feb. 8 to take on Indiana at 11 a.m. and UCF at 3:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest against the Knights is set to stream on UCFKnights.TV. Live Stats can be accessed on the Tigers’ softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com.


