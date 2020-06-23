Clemson releases jersey numbers for summer enrollees

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football announced the uniform numbers for its summer enrollees on Tuesday. Incoming 5-star running back Demarkcus Bowman will wear No. 1, joined on the offensive side by wide receiver Ajou Ajou (11), Kobe Pace (14), Walker Parks (64), Trent Howard (75) and John Wiliams (76). On defense, scholarship prospects include defensive tackle Tre Williams (8) and defensive back Malcolm Greene (21). 1 - Demarkcus Bowman

