Clemson releases jersey numbers for summer enrollees
by - Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:26 PM
Incoming 5-star running back Demarkcus Bowman will wear No. 1.
Incoming 5-star running back Demarkcus Bowman will wear No. 1.

Clemson football announced the uniform numbers for its summer enrollees on Tuesday.

Incoming 5-star running back Demarkcus Bowman will wear No. 1, joined on the offensive side by wide receiver Ajou Ajou (11), Kobe Pace (14), Walker Parks (64), Trent Howard (75) and John Wiliams (76).

On defense, scholarship prospects include defensive tackle Tre Williams (8) and defensive back Malcolm Greene (21).

1 - Demarkcus Bowman

8 - Tre Williams

11 - Ajou Ajou

14 - Kobe Pace (Pryor)

21 - Malcolm Greene

64 - Walker Parks

75 - Trent Howard

76 - John Williams

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
Mandatory mask ordinance to be discussed at Clemson
Mandatory mask ordinance to be discussed at Clemson
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow racing up a mountain after golf
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow racing up a mountain after golf
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week