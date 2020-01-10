Clemson ranked No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Poll

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The confetti hasn't even started to fall in the National Championship game, and media publications are already thinking about how it will all shake out next season. Athlon Sports released their Way-too-early Top 25 rankings on Thursday and had Clemson on top of the mountain at No. 1. "Regardless of what happens in the national championship on Jan. 13, coach Dabo Swinney’s team should start at the top of the list for 2020 contenders," Athlon Sports wrote. "The Tigers will have holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back, and the roster will be restocked with elite talent." The top 10 in the rankings were Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

ACC schools on the top 25 list were Clemson (1), Virginia Tech (20), and North Carolina (22).