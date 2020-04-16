Clemson projections all over the board a week from NFL draft

A Clemson trio of Isaiah Simmons, AJ Terrell and Tee Higgins are candidates for a first-round selection and will be featured during the ESPN and NFL Network broadcasts next Thursday and Friday.

A CBS Sports two-round mock has Simmons going fourth overall to the New York Giants and second-round picks for Terrell (51st overall to Bears) and Higgins (55th overall to Bills).

A pair of NFL.com projections share that view of only Simmons going in the first, with Peter Schrager projecting him to No. 7 and Carolina and Bucky Brooks pegging Simmons one pick earlier to San Diego at No. 6.

A seven-round CBS projection has Simmons (4th to Giants) and Terrell (32nd to Chiefs) going in round one, Higgins only a couple picks into day two (34th overall to Colts), guard John Simpson in the third (81st to Raiders), defensive back K'Von Wallace in the fourth (146th to Eagles), safety Tanner Muse in the fifth (151st to Chargers) and tackle Tremayne Anchrum in the sixth (208th to Packers).