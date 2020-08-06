Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
by - Thursday, August 6, 2020 7:01 PM
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter

Clemson junior defensive end Xavier Thomas was held out of full practice work Thursday for "medical reasons" and Clemson is planning to redshirt him, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said.

Swinney said he had permission from Thomas to share that Thomas had COVID-19 during the offseason and then more recently that he had strep throat. Swinney says Thomas is "nowhere near where he needs to be to play football."

Swinney says he is proud of Thomas and he is "excited" about the plan for Thomas to get him back in the mix. Swinney says Thomas is taking a "timeout" and compared the situation to James Skalski in 2018, who redshirted after an injury ahead of camp and played four games.

"I'm super proud of X," Swinney said. "He's going to graduate in December. He's a brilliant young man and will be graduating in three years. I think this is going to be a blessing for him in the long run to really re-set and get himself back where he needs to be and hopefully play a few games as well."

The Florence native, a former freshman All-American and third-team All-ACC rep, has totaled 74 stops (18.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 738 snaps over 27 games as a Tiger thus far (eight starts).

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 nctigs
spacer Think we’ll be fine depth wise
 TigerJS®
spacer Only DE on roster yet display...
 partsunknown
spacer probably should redshirt the whole team a this point***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: probably should redshirt the whole team a this point***
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 ZeeGantt®
spacer So he will still get to play in the CFP this year?
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: So he will still get to play in the CFP this year?
 mmartin63
spacer If we even have a CFP this year
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 Swamp81
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter***
 rivercat
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 rivercat
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 Bleedorange09
spacer Hey X.....just get well and get strong
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 04TheseHills®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 CUatFike00®
spacer That’s exactly what I’m sitting here thinking.***
 nkickha
spacer that's a lot different than what the chicken little's were
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 Valley Boy
spacer Since this whole Covid thing is all new (corona), we don't
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: Since this whole Covid thing is all new (corona), we don't
 luvdtigers
spacer Might be. Especially if he's healthy and in game mode.
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: Since this whole Covid thing is all new (corona), we don't
 luvdtigers
spacer I think
 TigerJS®
spacer So TCI was right.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer So what did TCI say?
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer They posted yesterday that Xavier might sit out the season.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Gotcha
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
 MoCity
