Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior defensive end Xavier Thomas was held out of full practice work Thursday for "medical reasons" and Clemson is planning to redshirt him, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said.

Swinney said he had permission from Thomas to share that Thomas had COVID-19 during the offseason and then more recently that he had strep throat. Swinney says Thomas is "nowhere near where he needs to be to play football."

Swinney says he is proud of Thomas and he is "excited" about the plan for Thomas to get him back in the mix. Swinney says Thomas is taking a "timeout" and compared the situation to James Skalski in 2018, who redshirted after an injury ahead of camp and played four games.

"I'm super proud of X," Swinney said. "He's going to graduate in December. He's a brilliant young man and will be graduating in three years. I think this is going to be a blessing for him in the long run to really re-set and get himself back where he needs to be and hopefully play a few games as well."

The Florence native, a former freshman All-American and third-team All-ACC rep, has totaled 74 stops (18.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 738 snaps over 27 games as a Tiger thus far (eight starts).

"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future"

Jeremiah 29:11 ???? pic.twitter.com/t33W4TtqT3 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) August 6, 2020