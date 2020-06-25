Clemson pitcher signs with Chicago Cubs
Clemson redshirt senior Sheldon Reed signed with the Chicago Cubs recently, Clemson announced Thursday.

Reed transferred from Spartanburg Methodist College and made only two appearances in the shortened season due to an arm injury.

The right-hander pitched six innings over eight appearances for the Tigers in 2019 and 2020 with eight strikeouts to six walks and six hits allowed.

He went 0-0 with a 1.54 ERA and an .077 opposing batting average with 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings playing in the Coastal Plain League last summer.

Reed, a Greenwood native, is a fourth Clemson pitcher to sign an MLB contract this month, joining Spencer Strider (Braves), Carson Spiers (Reds) and Sam Weatherly (Rockies).

