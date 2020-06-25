Clemson pitcher signs with Chicago Cubs

Reed transferred from Spartanburg Methodist College and made only two appearances in the shortened season due to an arm injury.

The right-hander pitched six innings over eight appearances for the Tigers in 2019 and 2020 with eight strikeouts to six walks and six hits allowed.

He went 0-0 with a 1.54 ERA and an .077 opposing batting average with 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings playing in the Coastal Plain League last summer.

Reed, a Greenwood native, is a fourth Clemson pitcher to sign an MLB contract this month, joining Spencer Strider (Braves), Carson Spiers (Reds) and Sam Weatherly (Rockies).