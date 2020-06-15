Clemson pitcher signs free agent contract
by - Monday, June 15, 2020 1:37 PM
Clemson pitcher signs free agent contract

Former Clemson reliever Carson Spiers is set to begin his pro career.

Spiers was in his final year of eligibility during the shortened 2020 season and opted to sign with the Cincinnati Reds recently over applying for a waiver, as reported first by Baseball America.

Spiers made nine appearances as a senior and didn't allow an earned run in 15 1/3 innings, totaling 17 strikeouts to three walks.

He carried a 2.47 ERA over his Clemson career, with 103 strikeouts to 38 walks. He ranks third all-time in Clemson history with saves (19).

Former Clemson player Michael Green signed with the San Diego Padres recently as well, per Baseball America.

Signing bonuses for undrafted free agents were capped at $20,000 this year.

