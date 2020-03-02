Clemson outfielder named ACC player of week
Monday, March 2, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson sophomore outfielder Kier Meredith has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week, while NC State junior Nick Swiney is the ACC Pitcher of the Week.

ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Meredith hit .611 for the week (11-for-18) and helped key the Tigers to a series win over rival South Carolina. In Clemson’s four total games last week, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native scored five runs, compiled an .889 slugging percentage, a .650 on-base percentage and did not strike out in 20 plate appearances. He went 4-for-5 in a Tuesday game versus East Tennessee and 4-for-5 again with a homer in Clemson's 7-1 win at South Carolina on Friday.

He added three combined hits in the final two games of the South Carolina series. For the season, Meredith is hitting .475 with nine runs, two doubles, one homer, four RBIs, a .580 on-base percentage and two steals in 11 games.

