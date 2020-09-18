Clemson offering 'Virtual Tiger Walk' for pregame

Saturday's home opener will have a different feel to it on many fronts around Clemson. Traditions old and new will have a different look to them.

Clemson is still running down The Hill. Tiger Band won't be featured on the field but will perform from the same Hill during the game.

Tiger Walk, which Dabo Swinney established as an interim coach in 2008, will go on in a virtual manner.

The school provided a sign-up where you can participate in cheering on the Tigers pregame at this link.

Though fans cannot participate in-person at Tiger Walk like normal, we're hoping you can still help us make it memorable for our student-athletes...



Sign up now to be a part of ?????????????? ?????????? ????????.https://t.co/XYtuLZis5u#ALLIN #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/q3sTmHSKHX — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 18, 2020

More pregame info (via Clemson)

“Social Distance” Parking

*Space assignments will skip spaces

*Rows will alternate (no vehicles side-by-side or nose-to-nose)

*Tailgating strongly discouraged. No tents, large groups, or trailers will be allowed.

*Lots open three hours prior to kickoff. Prompt closings postgame.

*Limited number of portable restrooms and restroom trailers.

*Hand sanitizing stations available in the parking lots near portable restroom clusters.

*Littlejohn Coliseum opens same time as lots. Restrooms available inside. Closed postgame.

Tickets and entry

*All mobile tickets for 2020. Fans should download tickets to their mobile devices prior to arriving on campus.

*Face coverings required at entrance gates and inside Memorial Stadium.

*Stadium entry gates designated based on seating location (exception for accessible seating)

*Each ticket holder assigned a block of time to enter the stadium.

*Clear bag policy is still in effect. Keep phone and keys in pockets for metal detectors.

*Stadium event staff will wear face coverings and gloves (where necessary).

(All surfaces and equipment will be wiped down and disinfected throughout the day.

*Proper line spacing and queuing will be utilized.

Once in the stadium...

*Unless eating or drinking, patrons must always keep face coverings on.

*Seating locations spaced out in seating bowl to allow 6 feet of social distancing around each seating pod. When moving up and down aisles or amongst the seats, please be respectful of others.

*Fans should be considerate of others and utilize proper cheering etiquette. Screaming, hugging, and high-fiving may not be welcomed physical interactions amongst strangers this season. Guests need to aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

*Available stadium seating locations marked using chairbacks or other means. Please only sit in the seats that have been authorized to be occupied.

Exiting

*To keep all student-athletes, coaches, and staff safe and healthy, “Gathering at the Paw” will not take place for the 2020 season. New ACC guidelines put into place to protect against virus transmission prohibit fans from entering the field of play at any time – pre-game, in-game, or post-game.

*Fans should exit the stadium the same gate in which they used to enter.

*Parking lots will close 60 minutes after the game ends. Tailgating on campus after the game not permitted.

*Contra-flow traffic patterns will not be in effect pregame or postgame, which means two-way traffic will be in effect on all roads. Please follow the instructions from law enforcement and be safe and patient.