Clemson men's basketball named national team of week
by - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:06 AM
(Photo: Charles Leclaire / USATODAY)
(Photo: Charles Leclaire / USATODAY)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clemson University men’s basketball was selected as the NABC Team of the Week for games played Feb. 10-16. The Tigers were the selection for Division I.

The Tigers won a pair of ACC matchups last week and improved to 13-12 overall and 7-8 in the ACC. Clemson started out the week with a dominating 20-point rout of Pittsburgh in which it made 13-of-22 three-pointers.

Then on Saturday, Clemson upset No. 5/5 Louisville 77-62 behind a defense that limited the Cardinals to just 34.8 percent shooting, including a season-low 14-point first half. The win marked the Tigers’ second this season against a top-five opponent and the second in the last five home games (vs. Duke, Jan. 14). John Newman III posted a career-high 23 points in the effort.

Clemson returns to the court on Saturday, Feb. 22 when it travels to Boston College. Tipoff from Conte Forum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

Comment on this story
Print   
Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
Clemson announces 2020 Football gameday designations
Clemson announces 2020 Football gameday designations
Clemson set to host Furman
Clemson set to host Furman
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week