Clemson forward declares for NBA draft

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson junior forward Aamir Simms announced that he will enter the NBA draft without signing with an agent, which would allow him to return if he so decides before the deadline. Simms led the Tigers with 13 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season, earning third-team All-ACC honors. "Ever since I was welcomed into the Clemson Family, I have grown tremendously as a player and as a man and the lessons I've learned in my time here have prepared me for this opportunity!" Simms said. "To my coaches and teammates over the last three years, thank you for pushing me every day. To the beautiful fans I've interacted with, thank you for the continuous support." It’s only up from here???? pic.twitter.com/0Q6PtklNGv — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) March 31, 2020