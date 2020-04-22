Clemson family rallying to support former DE after grandmother's house fire

Clemson's football family is rallying around a former Tiger defender. Tavaris Barnes, who recently lost his job as part of the now-defunct XFL, is raising funds for his grandmother, who had several thousands of dollars worth of damage to her house recently due to a fire. Barnes told First Coast News in Jacksonville that former teammate Brandon Ford is among Tigers helping out. “When I told her (Barnes' grandmother) about a few of my Clemson teammates getting together," Barnes said, "doing the fundraising, that they’re going to come down and help, she started crying today. That was only the second time I’d ever seen her cry in my life. “If I would’ve never went to Clemson, a lot of the support I’m getting right now – I’m sure it wouldn’t be there.” Barnes posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Dabo Swinney on Tuesday.

People always ask me did i make the right decision by picking Clemson, I’d like to thank so. I love my coach! @ClemsonPros calling me during his family meal time to Checc on us pic.twitter.com/3tP1VY4wRq — TBHonest (@TBHonestA1) April 22, 2020

Watch more of Barnes' story below from First Coast News and check out the GoFundMe link: