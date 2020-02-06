Clemson declared 2020 recruiting 'champion' in two states

Those states were Florida, picking up three top-rated recruits, and Maryland, where they pulled the nation's top prospect in Bryan Bresee.

Clemson signed a top-3-rated player in six states (Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, California and Kentucky), plus D.C. (Tre Williams).

The caveat to using high schools to define the state championship is it's not necessarily where the Tigers and other schools primarily recruited their top signees. For example, Demonte Capehart is from South Carolina but played at IMG Academy in Florida to close out his high school career, Tre Williams is from Connecticut and played in D.C. and Ajou Ajou is from Canada and played his senior season in Florida as well.