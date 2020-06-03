Clemson basketball coaches speak out against racism, talk conversations with players

Clemson's men's and women's basketball coaches each released their thoughts on social media surrounding the current national conversation about racism, injustice and more. Brad Brownell said he's spent time learning in the last week. "For days I’ve been thinking of the right thing to say, or trying to come up with the best way to express myself, but make no mistake -- racism, social injustice, police brutality, discrimination, or intolerance at any level has no place within our team, our community, our country or globally," Brownell said. "I am committed to listen and learn so I can better understand what my players, staff and the Black community are going through. We had the opportunity to meet as a team last night and I was able to see and hear their pain. I am proud of their desire to express themselves and help create change. "I’ve spent time listening to countless current and former players in the recent days, and I am appreciative of their perspective and have grown in this process. I understand it is incumbent upon me to use my platform and my voice with my team and our community.

"This is not about one statement or one moment in time. I want to help create enduring and long-lasting change. We all need to ask, 'What can I do?'"

Amanda Butler says she took the opportunity to listen more in team meetings.

"This morning we had an important team conversation," Butler said Tuesday. "Rarely during team meetings am I mostly listening. Today was different. Today was all about Team 46 and Staff 46 having the space to express their feelings, their frustration and their fear. I’m proud of the black men and women I have the privilege of serving and standing behind during a struggle that seems endless. My heart breaks when I think about you feeling unsafe in situations I wouldn’t think twice about. You are heard, you are seen, you are loved and you are supported."