Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 testing

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletics announced a total of 18 positive tests within the program out of 677 COVID-19 tests for athletes and staff this week, with 14 of the positives being athletes.

The school reports since June 1 that Clemson athletes and athletic staff have completed 2,812 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 78 positive results (65 student-athletes, 13 staff), 2.77% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, per the school, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.

The positive test count by sport was not in the provided information from the school.

Clemson president Jim Clements announced earlier Friday that the plan to have students on-campus and learning in person is progressing, with students set to move in starting next week and those in-person classes beginning Sept. 21.

On-campus residents need to arrive on campus with a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 10 days of their arrival, and Clements said that the school will continue "aggressive testing" of off-campus students over the next two weeks — and all students throughout the semester.

More from Clements:

Delaying the start of in-person instruction until Sept. 21 provided the University valuable time to devise the necessary testing, contact tracing, quarantine/isolation and other protocols necessary to give us a good chance of success. It also has allowed us to learn from the experiences of peer institutions.

In order to help free up appropriate quarantine space it has become necessary to relocate a small number of students from their assigned on-campus residences to other locations on campus. Relocations will not involve first-year students, and we will be reaching out individually starting today to any affected students with details. All those who are affected will be notified with their options by end of the day Monday.

Once students return to our campuses, teaching will move to a hybrid model, with approximately two-thirds of our course sections containing an in-person component and all courses also being delivered online. Emphasis will be given to the needs of first-year students who will have a greater percentage of their courses delivered in-person. Students who wish to take all their courses online this semester can sign up here.

As I have said throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our community is of paramount importance. We will not hesitate to adjust our mode of instruction again if the spread of the disease becomes such that it poses too great a threat to our students, employees or the community at large.

Widespread testing is a powerful tool in our effort to offer a residential educational experience, but testing alone won't ensure our success. Remaining on campus for the remainder of the semester will require strong adherence to the safety protocols that have been developed and clearly communicated.

Each and every one of us owes it to our community to act selflessly in a manner that minimizes the risk of spreading the disease. Our expectations for students in this regard have been clearly spelled out in our Student Code of Conduct, and we are prepared to address flagrant violations of social distancing, gatherings and face-covering policies.