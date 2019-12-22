|
Clemson arrives at Playstation Fiesta Bowl
|Sunday, December 22, 2019 8:14 PM- -
It's almost game time!
No. 3 ranked Clemson landed safely in Phoenix on Sunday as they prepare for their upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.
Check out some of the pictures and videos of the team arrival below (Twitter picture, courtesy of Chierstin Susel:
The @ClemsonFB Tigers have arrived in AZ and touched down in style. ??#12Sports pic.twitter.com/M1kiqp2N7C— Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 23, 2019
The @ClemsonFB Tigers have arrived! Decked out in suits & ties. #FiestaBowl @sportscronkite pic.twitter.com/ofnslI3NFg— Stephanie Bates (@thesinsuccess) December 23, 2019
Two words: Trevor Lawrence @ClemsonFB #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/tjeR6zdsy8— Stephanie Bates (@thesinsuccess) December 23, 2019
#Clemson has arrived for the #FiestaBowl #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/D8KPxPYJIM— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 23, 2019
Ohio State arrives to Sky Harbor in advance of Fiesta Bowl against Clemson on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3hsRjZckMN— azcentral (@azcentral) December 22, 2019
Made it safely to Pheonix for the #FiestaBowl! Excited for this awesome opportunity with the squad! pic.twitter.com/ZdRhSE6leT— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) December 23, 2019
Just touched down!! #ALLin pic.twitter.com/OCtCeQVrik— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) December 23, 2019
Seniors earned these seats ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/AlzMtcHgp4— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 22, 2019