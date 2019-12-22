Clemson arrives at Playstation Fiesta Bowl

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

It's almost game time! No. 3 ranked Clemson landed safely in Phoenix on Sunday as they prepare for their upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.

Check out some of the pictures and videos of the team arrival below (Twitter picture, courtesy of Chierstin Susel:

The @ClemsonFB Tigers have arrived in AZ and touched down in style. ??#12Sports pic.twitter.com/M1kiqp2N7C — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 23, 2019

Ohio State arrives to Sky Harbor in advance of Fiesta Bowl against Clemson on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3hsRjZckMN — azcentral (@azcentral) December 22, 2019

Made it safely to Pheonix for the #FiestaBowl! Excited for this awesome opportunity with the squad! pic.twitter.com/ZdRhSE6leT — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) December 23, 2019