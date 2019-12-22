Clemson arrives at Playstation Fiesta Bowl
by - Correspondent - Sunday, December 22, 2019 8:14 PM

It's almost game time!

No. 3 ranked Clemson landed safely in Phoenix on Sunday as they prepare for their upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.

Check out some of the pictures and videos of the team arrival below (Twitter picture, courtesy of Chierstin Susel:

