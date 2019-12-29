Clemson arrival update (NEW TIME)
by - Correspondent - Sunday, December 29, 2019 11:41 AM
UPDATE: Due to plane issues, the teams' arrival has been delayed and there is no current estimate on a departure time

UPDATE 2: The Clemson team plane was cleared to leave Phoenix and departed around 6:20 PM ET.

UPDATE 3: Team arrived at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport at 9:30 PM ET.

Previously, the Clemson football team was scheduled to land at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport at 6:15 PM ET on Sunday evening. Once they arrive, the team will then pack up and make the approximately 1-hour trip back to Clemson.

