Clemson announces players out for Syracuse game

TigerNet Staff by

No. 1 Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable for the noon kickoff with Syracuse (ACC Network) on Saturday.

Clemson announced two defensive starters out in linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

Davis missed action earlier this season after an injury against Wake Forest. Skalski ranks second on the team with 27 tackles, despite missing the first half in the opener at Wake after a targeting suspension carried over from the national championship.

Defensive end Justin Foster continues to be on the list, as he has all season.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: DT Tyler Davis, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, RB Ty Lucas, OL Mitchell Mayes, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton and DT Tré Williams.

Clemson is a 46.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning.