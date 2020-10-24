Clemson announces players out for Syracuse game
by - Saturday, October 24, 2020 10:17 AM
James Skalski has been a mainstay on the Tiger defense over the last couple seasons. (ACC photo)
James Skalski has been a mainstay on the Tiger defense over the last couple seasons. (ACC photo)

No. 1 Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable for the noon kickoff with Syracuse (ACC Network) on Saturday.

Clemson announced two defensive starters out in linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

Davis missed action earlier this season after an injury against Wake Forest. Skalski ranks second on the team with 27 tackles, despite missing the first half in the opener at Wake after a targeting suspension carried over from the national championship.

Defensive end Justin Foster continues to be on the list, as he has all season.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: DT Tyler Davis, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, RB Ty Lucas, OL Mitchell Mayes, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton and DT Tré Williams.

Clemson is a 46.5-point favorite as of Saturday morning.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Syracuse game
Clemson announces players out for Syracuse game
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week