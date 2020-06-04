Clemson, WSPA debut 'Clemson's Greatest Games' TV series

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with Clemson Sports & Campus Marketing and WSPA, is set to premiere Clemson’s Greatest Games beginning Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. The 12-episode series of 30-minute shows highlights some of the best regular season football games from recent history with special guest commentary from notable Clemson on-air personalities, staff, and alumni on a weekly basis. The lineup features 12 games from the past nine years. The debut features the Tigers’ 27-23 victory over Syracuse in the 2018 season. Each episode will air at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays on WSPA Channel 7 in the upstate, as well as WJBF in Augusta, WCBD in Charleston, WACH in Columbia, and WBTW in Myrtle Beach. Check your local listings for air times in your area. The series also includes the 2015 “rain game” victory over Notre Dame, as well as the 2014 defeat of South Carolina, the first of the current streak of six consecutive wins. The show is hosted by Mark Childress, and will feature a panel of guests, who will tell stories and discuss memorable moments, historical significance, and big plays from each game. Panelists and guests include Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Ross Taylor, Kendall Joseph, Eric Mac Lain, Kelly Gramlich, Tanner Muse and many more.

Schedule:

June 6 27-23 win over Syracuse in 2018

June 13 42-36 win over Louisville in 2016

June 20 56-7 win over South Carolina in 2016

June 27 24-22 win over Notre Dame in 2015

July 4 35-17 win over South Carolina in 2014

July 11 35-31 win over Georgia in 2013

July 18 62-48 win over NC State in 2012

July 25 35-30 win over Florida State in 2011

Aug. 1 37-34 win at Florida State in 2016

Aug. 8 31-17 win at Virginia Tech in 2017

Aug. 15 56-45 win at Maryland in 2011

Aug. 22 26-24 win at Texas A&M in 2018