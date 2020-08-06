Clemson WRs out of practice Thursday

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said sophomore wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. were out of practice on Thursday.

Swinney said they are roommates and were held out of practice due to "protocol" and were the only Tigers out for that reason.

Both were rated 5-star prospects out of high school and listed as a starter or co-starter in the pre-camp depth chart.

"Hopefully they will be back here soon," Swinney said. "But they've looked great this summer. Frank was 208 -- he's picked up maybe 15-almost-20 pounds from when he first got here and Joseph -- he's had an unbelievable summer and looks amazing...Hopefully they will be back sooner rather than later."

As freshmen, Ngata totaled 17 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while Ladson caught nine passes for 128 yards and three scores.