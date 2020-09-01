Clemson University releases “UnitedAsTigers” PSA

Clemson University recently finished up their first week of classes for the fall semester after much planning and effort.

President Jim Clements posted an update on Friday about students stepping up.

"A number of major universities have moved to completely online instruction for the fall in the past two weeks after reporting spikes in COVID-19 cases at the start of their fall semesters," he said on his blog. "In many cases, the increases in positive COVID cases were traced to groups of students who weren't following recommended safety protocols.

"Our students began arriving in the area early this month, and I'm happy to report that so far we have had few reports of students gathering in large groups."

Clements understands that it is not time to get complacent regarding COVID-19 at Clemson.

"Now is not the time to let our guard down, however. We must all continue to be vigilant in our approach to preventing spread of the virus – especially our students who are naturally inclined to gather with their friends in groups."

To keep the momentum going, the school posted a short PSA for their 'UnitedAsTigers' campaign to keep COVID-19 transmissions as low as possible.

?? Refuse to fail.

?? Commit to being part of the solution.

?? Write a different story for Clemson University. #UnitedAsTigers pic.twitter.com/xKbtgc96y1 — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) August 31, 2020