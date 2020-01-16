Clemson QB announces transfer plans

Chase Brice announced his intentions to transfer on Thursday. Brice has two seasons left to play and will be eligible immediately at his next school after graduation. Brice, a Georgia native, completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 581 yards with four TDs to one interception this season. He earned a legendary status at Clemson after rallying the Tigers to victory when Trevor Lawrence went down to injury in the 2018 Syracuse game. "During my time at Clemson, I've wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best teammate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson Family with as much class and character as I possibly could," Brice said in a social media statement. "And while it's both exciting and sad to say, today, I'm announcing my intention to transfer from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere." "The list of people to thank at Clemson is truly endless," Brice continued. "Thank you Clemson Family. No matter where I end up next, I'll always be proud to have been a Clemson Tiger." Clemson’s scholarship QB outlook for next season is currently rising junior Trevor Lawrence, redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh, freshman mid-year DJ Uiagalelei and redshirt sophomore Ben Batson.

Reach heights, never reach limits.

God Bless, 7 pic.twitter.com/flhOkHS6y9 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 16, 2020

Ultimate team guy. Proud of you 7 - Can't wait to watch this story unfold! https://t.co/VY3T1gFMWD — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) January 16, 2020

Big things ahead Breezy! Excited for you ??? https://t.co/xOjd61lda6 — Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) January 16, 2020

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone in any corner of the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex that doesn't adore them some Chase Brice.



Wishing him the best as he soon becomes beloved by *two* college football programs. https://t.co/A7FoF5UFIq — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 16, 2020

Cant think of many Clemson athletes who have transfered, but will be more beloved than Chase Brice. RT @chasebrice7: Reach heights, never reach limits.

God Bless, 7 pic.twitter.com/OkwFoQiX0m — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 16, 2020

Sad to see one of my best friends leave, but more excited to see how his journey ends up!! Love you dude https://t.co/nasfW2HI1c — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 17, 2020