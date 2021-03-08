Clemson Pro Day to air on ACC Network
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present of several ACC Football Pro Days across the network’s platforms beginning with the conference champion Clemson Tigers on Thursday, March 11.

Jordan Cornette will host Clemson Pro Day (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, ACCN) from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studio joined by his teammates from the The Huddle – Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. ESPN NFL Draft analyst and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy and NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum will also provide insight throughout Thursday’s coverage.

Notable participants include: wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell and Diondre Overton, tight end J.C. Chalk, and running backs Travis Etienne and Adam Choice.

Typical pro day events include: 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle among other position specific drills.

