Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces NFL decision

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson junior Isaiah Simmons announced that he has declared for the NFL draft on Saturday. "From the moment I arrived at Clemson, I was overwhelmed by the number of individuals who committed themselves to my development, both as a football player and as a man," Simmons said in a social media statement. "That commitment was a direct result of the culture created by Coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Brent Venables, without a doubt the best coaches in the country. I will never able to thank them enough for placing their trust in me and honoring their pledge to mold me into an elite athlete. "...it's time for me to take the next step in my journey. Today, it is with great humility that I announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. While I am incredibly excited about the opportunities and challenges that await me, please know that a part of my heart will always remain here in Clemson, South Carolina." Simmons earned first-team All-American honors, the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and ACC defensive player of the year.

In the 2019 season, Isaiah Simmons became only the third FBS and the first Power Five conference player since 2005 with 100-plus tackles (102), 16-plus TFLs (16), 8-plus sacks (8) and 2-plus INTs (3) in a season (per Clemson via CFB Reference).

The Olathe, Kansas native has draft projections inside the top-5 of the first round.

Take a chance, because you never know how perfect something can turn out pic.twitter.com/nG7AzrCHJt — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) January 18, 2020