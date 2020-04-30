Clemson AD weighs in on NCAA proposal for players being paid for endorsements, more

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

A new world order seems to be coming for college sports and Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich weighed in with his thoughts on ESPNU Radio Thursday. Radakovich was asked about the new NCAA board proposal to allow third-party compensation for athletes starting in the 2021-22 academic year, which would range from signing autographs to holding skills camps to doing advertisements for businesses. He said they have had the proposals in hand for the last couple weeks and will have their own panel to talk about the matter. "We have some groups to look at that and form some comments that are really due over the next couple of months," Radakovich said. "Over the next 3-4 weeks, we will be having detailed discussion on NIL (name, image and likeness). I think we all knew it was going to come. I think the guardrails around it are certainly important to make sure there aren't issues associated with the unintended consequences nobody wants.

"But it also gives student-athletes who are entrepreneurial the opportunity to take advantage of being an athlete and having the business-savvy to make some dollars off of their name, image and likeness. That's the world we live in right now."

Radakovich has some concern over priorities with compensation deals in place, where he's hoping for more focus on getting a college degree.

"Some of those ways are passive and some of those ways are more aggressive and time-consuming," said Radakovich. "We have to be able to strike those balances and be able to create the guardrails that are necessary that will allow the student-athlete who is pursuing a degree to continue to be sure that getting that degree is really high up on their priority list and not just utilizing their name, image and likeness for some dollars. That will be a delicate balance and time will reveal a lot of good answers for that."

Radakovich also addressed the upcoming football season and the timeline nationally.

"It is (tough). Each school and their governing boards are a little bit different," Radakovich said of planning ahead. "I would imagine each one of those reserves the right (to change course) somewhere in the fine print of those letters -- depending upon their current geography and things happening in their local area.

"For the most part, we do want to get back to business as usual. We do want to have a campus that has students on it, has student-athletes and has activities and specifically athletic activities, but we have to be able to understand -- depending on where you are in the country -- how safe is that? And where is that line drawn as to how we can do that in a way that keeps us socially distant or keeps us in a very protected manner but allows us to have the activities we all desire."

He said they are tracking toward the record numbers that were set last year in tickets sold. Radakovich said they will learn a lot in May and June about a season timeline and the ACC is talking a six-week practice lead-up needed to start a season starting on-time.

The man running @ClemsonTigers, @ClemsonDRad, told @MarkPacker why there are positives and negatives with student-athletes being able to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness. pic.twitter.com/IXbKolHNpM — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 30, 2020