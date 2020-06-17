Clemson AD talks timeline regarding fans in Death Valley this fall

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich spoke to ESPN recently about the school's plans currently regarding fans attending this fall. Sporting events being held now nationally and internationally are happening without fans or are set to happen without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Radakovich doesn't see that for college football in September, however. "At this point, on June 15, we're moving down the path of having fans for our home games," Radakovich said to ESPN. He also told ESPN that they are moving toward mobile ticketing for "the best flexibility as far as capacity is concerned." What that capacity will be is still up in the air. "Hopefully within the next three to four weeks, we'll have some various scenarios to talk through with our campus," he told ESPN, "but since our first home game isn't until Sept. 12 ... we have a little bit more time than some others do who are hosting in the first week to come up with a final capacity and, given the fact we're using mobile ticketing, be able to get those tickets out to our fan base."