Clemson AD announces plans for student football tickets

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said that they will have "somewhere in the neighborhood of" 2,200-2,300 student tickets available under the new regulations for football this fall.

The school announced late Thursday approval from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to host 19,000 fans in Memorial Stadium for home games this fall.

Radakovich said the students will be in the South Upper Deck.

"Those who are familiar with the South Upper Deck is that it's an isolated area," Radakovich said Friday on a Zoom call. "(The number of tickets) are approximately the same percentage of tickets they would have in a normal environment in Memorial Stadium."

The Tigers will run down The Hill and then the band will be on The Hill during the game.

"Part of the reason for not having the students on The Hill and keeping them in the South Upper Deck is the band kind of stays in place during the entire game and doesn't walk around the stadium," Radakovich said. "We didn't want to have students on The Hill because at that point in time they would be interacting with the fans in the lower deck. Given the way that the stadium is pulled together -- it looked like a great opportunity and option for us to place our students in the South Upper Deck. It will only be students there."

Beyond students and donors, an ACC policy for visiting tickets will limit them to 200 for opposing players' families and friends.