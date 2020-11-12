Christian Wilkins lands on COVID-19/reserve list
by - Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:06 PM
Christian Wilkins is likely to miss his first game this season.
Christian Wilkins is likely to miss his first game this season.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins landed on the COVID-19/reserve list with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, leaving his status in doubt for a Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-year pro Wilkins has an interception, 28 tackles, five PBUs, a fumble recovery and a sack on the season.

He was picked 13th overall in the 2019 NFL draft after an accomplished college career in Clemson, which included multiple All-American honors and the prestigious Campbell Trophy.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson: "Best football is ahead of them"
Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson: "Best football is ahead of them"
Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19
Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19
Clemson basketball announces 2021-22 signees
Clemson basketball announces 2021-22 signees
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week