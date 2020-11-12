Christian Wilkins lands on COVID-19/reserve list

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins landed on the COVID-19/reserve list with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, leaving his status in doubt for a Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-year pro Wilkins has an interception, 28 tackles, five PBUs, a fumble recovery and a sack on the season.

He was picked 13th overall in the 2019 NFL draft after an accomplished college career in Clemson, which included multiple All-American honors and the prestigious Campbell Trophy.

Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today:

* Raiders LB Cory Littelton

* Ravens DB Iman Marshall

* Dolphins LB Van LB Kyle Van Noy, DT Christian Wilkins, WR Matt Cole

* Jets TE Ross Travis — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 12, 2020