CBS Sports NFL draft mock projects two Tigers in first-round
by - Correspondent - Monday, April 6, 2020 3:14 PM
AJ Terrell could link up with Sammy Watkins and Dorian O'Daniel in K.C.
CBS Sports' latest NFL mock draft would make some area Tiger fans happy at the start of their teams' rebuild.

Will Brinson has Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons making his way to the seventh pick in what Brinson describes as a potential "dream scenario" for the Carolina Panthers.

Also in the projection is a Clemson rep in the nightcap with A.J. Terrell going 32nd overall to the Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Chiefs are trying to keep building a roster that can help them in the title defense and they're gonna need help on the back end to pull it off," Brinson writes.

The NFL confirmed Monday that the April 23-25 event will have no central location and will instead be "fully virtual" with decisions being made from coach and general manager's homes.

