Anonymous coaches praise Clemson coordinators, break down ACC opponents

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's two Broyles Award winners picked up some praise in an anonymous survey of ACC coaches this offseason.

First published in Athlon's college football preview magazine this summer, the anonymous scouting report has been nothing but praise in recent years for the program.

"They're going to be a national title contender again this year," one coach said, "and they're still a good mile ahead of anyone in the conference. It's really that simple. They reload every year to where you aren't able to point an obvious weakness."

Beyond the obvious there, coaches have plenty of respect for Clemson's coordinators.

"Tony Elliot is a great play-caller," said one coach.

"What people don't understand about Brent (Venables) is that they're stripping that thing down and rebuilding it year to year. It's really amazing," said another quote.

One coach did offer some mild criticism for Travis Etienne, however.

"(Travis) Etienne is a showstopper, but he actually needs to work on some things to become a truly great back. He's always been a home-run guy because they've never had to lean on the running game with Trevor there," a coach said.

The survey went out before Notre Dame's one-year addition to the league late last month.

Among thoughts on some other new additions to Clemson's ACC schedule:

Miami: "They looked so bad in the bowl game on offense. They gave up and didn't care at all. You saw it on the tape. That's a case of them not being as good as they think they are." "(D'Eriq) King is a freak show player, but he can't be the sole threat. If (new offensive coordinator) Rhett (Lashlee) runs what he has at his previous places, they're gonna get him killed without some help. They could be all over the portal again this summer."

Virginia Tech: "Why are they continuing to bleed guys into the portal? Where is the offensive identity?" "There's been a step back in recruiting defensive players over the last five or six years, and it's really starting to show. This isn't the fast, long team that could create problems." "They need a big year. This should still be one of the best jobs in the league and one of the most talented teams. Right now it's neither."