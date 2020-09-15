ACC leads FBS conferences in 'Best Colleges' rankings, Clemson listed at #29

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – For the 14th consecutive year, the Atlantic Coast Conference leads the way among Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences in the “Best Colleges” rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

Notables from this year’s rankings:

The average rank of ACC schools is 54, tops among all FBS conferences.

The ACC has led the FBS conferences in best average rank in each of the last 14 years.

The ACC’s two schools among the top 20 of this year’s rankings ties for the most among peer conferences.

The ACC's five schools ranked in the top 30 are the most among FBS conferences.

The ACC is also the only FBS conference with eight member institutions among the top 50 – four more than any peer league.

For more information and the complete list, visit U.S. News and World Report “Best Colleges” rankings: https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges