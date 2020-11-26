No. 1 prospect Foreman ready for visit, says Tigers have spot for him
Foreman poses with the coaches and his family in January.
Foreman poses with the coaches and his family in January.

The nation’s top player is headed to Clemson for the weekend, hoping to take one last look at the Tigers before making his college decision.

Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman (6-4 260) of Corona (CA) was committed to Clemson for about three months early in 2020, but he later decided to take visits and after a talk with head coach Dabo Swinney de-committed from the Tigers.

Since the decommitment, Foreman has seen a lot of buzz surrounding his flirtation with Georgia, LSU, Arizona State, and Southern Cal to name a few. However, he has decided to make the return trip to Clemson with his family, who were here last January when he committed.

During this NCAA dead period, prospects are not allowed official or unofficial visits. They can visit on their own but they can not have in-person contact or be assisted by staff members. That doesn’t matter to Foreman, who will be on hand for the Tigers’ final home game against Pitt.

“Just family wanting to go out there to see everything one last time,” Foreman told TigerNet Wednesday evening. “We just want to see everything. The coaches are excited. They told me they can't wait to wave at me from the sideline.”

Foreman was told by the coaches back in the spring that if another defensive end committed to the Tigers that there might not be a spot for him in the 2021 class. Clemson received a commitment from Zaire Patterson not long after, but the coaches have told the nation’s number one player that they definitely have a spot waiting.

“Clemson is still in it. They have a spot for me,” Foreman said. “I'm just trying to weigh everything and see where I best fit. That's how I'm taking everything.”

Big Dave Uiagalelei, the father of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, hails from the same area in California as Foreman and is friends with the family. Big Dave is recruiting Foreman to the Tigers.

“I grew up playing football with them,” Foreman said. “Basically, he said that Clemson fits him and his family perfectly, so they're trying to make sure Clemson fits us just as much. They're happy for us and they want us to be a part of the Tiger family.”

What does he want to do or see on the trip?

“We're just taking it day by day. There's not really one thing that I want to do,” he said. “I just want to go out there and chill. I just want to see the experience and see if there's a reason for me to re-commit.”

Foreman’s senior season in California was moved to the spring, but he is graduating and signing in December, so he won’t be playing it. With no football this fall, he’s had time to make trips, and he has been to Georgia and LSU. Foreman’s family recently announced that he will announce his commitment on Jan. 2nd during the All-American Bowl Show. Recently, players have been secretly signing a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period, and that is what Foreman plans to do.

Along with Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Southern Cal, Oregon and Arizona State are the schools Foreman has listed as the ones he’s focused on going into the final weeks of his recruitment.

Reports: Clemson president among leading candidates for ACC commissioner
Reports: Clemson president among leading candidates for ACC commissioner
Clemson receiver has surgery, out until at least postseason
Clemson receiver has surgery, out until at least postseason
Hall leads Tigers over Miss St in opener
Hall leads Tigers over Miss St in opener
