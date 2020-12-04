Elite QB prospect recaps trip to Death Valley

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

A top Clemson quarterback target for the 2022 class made the trip to Death Valley last Saturday to see the Tigers' 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh.

Although the Tigers cannot host official or unofficial visitors during the NCAA mandated dead period, the prized QB took the opportunity to see the campus and the third-ranked Tigers offense at work.

Ty Simpson is a 4-star from Martin (TN) Westview, listed as the No. 39 prospect overall in the 247 Composite rankings in the ’22 class. Simpson has been the primary target at quarterback for the Clemson staff and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, and last Saturday provided Simpson the opportunity to see his potential future offense and teammates on the field.

Prior to Simpson’s trip to Clemson, one of the main points of focus was to see the atmosphere and overall vibe of the campus. What were Simpson’s impressions of Clemson on game day?

“It actually felt like COVID wasn’t a thing, because they are all so passionate about football,” Simpson told TigerNet. “I love how much space there is. It’s a true college campus with all the grass and trees. Makes you want to just sit in the quad and never leave.”

Simpson was also looking forward to the opportunity to see the Clemson offense at work, particularly fellow quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“He’s the No. 1 pick in the NFL,” Simpson said of Lawrence. “The offense is so explosive.”

Simpson had the chance to talk to head coach Dabo Swinney and Brandon Streeter before his visit to Clemson, and both coaches see Simpson as a great fit with the Clemson culture.

“He just wanted me to know how much of a special place Clemson is and how he could see me there,” Simpson said of his talks to Streeter. “I talked to (Swinney) before. He says he always enjoys talking to me because he says I’m a Clemson man.”

Simpson said that he will be in Knoxville Saturday for the Florida and Tennessee game.

Simpson had said that he plans on possibly putting out a list of top schools and make a commitment before his senior season. With schools like Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ole Miss all looking to get in position to land Simpson, Simpson had said that he will be thinking about his future plans seriously after Christmas.