Deep 3 with T.O. : Terrence Oglesby's breaks down the loss to Wake Forest

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The Clemson University men's basketball team was on the losing end of a 56-44 decision at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Tigers, snapping Clemson's 7-game winning streak against Wake Forest. Clemson (11-10, 5-6) shot 30.5 percent from the floor and pulled down 39 rebounds. Wake Forest (10-11, 3-8) produced a shooting percentage of 34.5 and totaled 42 rebounds. The Demon Deacons also went 11-for-16 at the free-throw line and scored 16 points off turnovers. The Tigers tallied 17 points off the bench, including six points on a pair of 3-pointers by Alex Hemenway. Aamir Simms was Clemson's leading scorer with 14 points to go along with his eight boards. Andrien White led Wake Forest with 17 points. Former Clemson wing Terrence Oglesby breaks down what he saw in the loss: 1. TRANSITION OFFENSIVE MISTAKES This was a tough one for Clemson, especially offensively. There are going to be nights when you don't have "it", and tonight qualifies as one of those nights. Clemson struggled mightily from the 3, but on nights like this, you have to score when you get the opportunities in transition. Clemson couldn't finish layups and turned it over when they did get transition opportunities. It just seemed like one of those days where not only could you not shoot it, but guys had a hard time catching it as well. 2. THE MYSTERY THAT IS Tevin Mack

I don't have a problem when guys miss shots, and Tevin Mack struggled from the field tonight. Where coaches do have a problem is when you are also having an off game on the defensive end. Mack was consistently late on rotations and didn't help over when Simms was working his tail off guarding Sarr. Mack is one of the more talented players in the league when engaged, but tonight he didn't seem to be there mentally, which is shocking the game after having a career-night versus Syracuse.

3. OFF BALL MOVEMENT

This was the reason Clemson's turnovers were so high tonight. There were times when guys would get the ball in the post, and no one on the perimeter would cut or "split" the entry pass (make the pass to the post then screen away). This resulted in the help side being able to swipe at the ball and make steals because they didn't have to worry about their man moving to score. This will get fixed, but the guys just looked a little lethargic when they were off the ball.

4. FREE THROW DISCREPANCY

The Demon Deacons did a nice job tonight of getting the ball inside and forcing the action. This resulted in 16 FT attempts. Chaundee Brown was a catalyst, but the rest of the team made sure to be aggressive to the basket. The same cannot be said for Clemson who only shot six free throws all night. Clemson struggled getting downhill, and it showed. The Tigers would get guys on their hip and not be able to finish or get the foul. Instead of getting to the rim and attacking the basket, they were back-pivoting and shooting fade aways. There are times for the back pivot, but there just wasn't that aggressive attitude to get to the rim and draw fouls.

MOVING FORWARD

The Tigers needed this one, and a game at John Paul Jones is on the horizon. Clemson will have to play a lot tougher and hit some shots to give themselves a chance. There are a lot of teaching points that can come from this game, and keep in mind that Clemson is only playing two seniors significant minutes, and there are a lot of new pieces and injuries. The Tigers need to rest up and refocus in order to give a good showing against the Cavaliers, a team built on toughness.

