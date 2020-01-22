Clemson’s 2020 football schedule unveiled

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The ACC released its 2020 football schedule for Clemson and the rest of the conference on Wednesday. The first trip to Notre Dame since 1979 (and the second game there in school history) headlines the non-conference slate on Nov. 7. The 1979 matchup was the start of a three-game winning streak in the series for Clemson out of four total games. Notre Dame hosts Duke on Oct. 31 after a bye on Oct. 24, while Clemson’s open week falls before the Nov. 7 matchup. The Tigers’ non-conference slate is rounded out by hosting Mid-American Conference foe Akron (Sept. 19), The Citadel (Nov. 14) and South Carolina (Nov. 28). Clemson has won six straight in the Palmetto Bowl series with the Gamecocks. In the ACC, Coastal Division champ Virginia returns to Death Valley for the first time since 2009 on Sept. 26. The Tigers head to Georgia Tech on Sept. 3 for a Thursday season opener and has some extra time before a Sept. 12 home opener with Louisville. Clemson then heads to Boston College for a Friday matchup (Oct. 2), to Florida State (Oct. 10), host NC State (Oct. 17), host Syracuse (Oct. 24) and wrap up ACC play a month later at Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

Clemson, the ACC champ these last five seasons, is on a 22-game unbeaten streak in conference games. They averaged a 37-point margin of victory in ACC action last year.

Clemson is opening up away from home for the first time since 2016 (at Auburn) with only a third true road opener since 2003. The Tigers are also scheduled to open the 2022 season with Georgia Tech at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, after also beginning the 2019 schedule with the Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers have won 23-straight home games stretching back to 2016 and 12-consecutive true road games.

After NFL departures, Clemson is slated to return six starters on offense and defense (and two more listed as co-starters on defense), as well as the starting placekicker and punter.

The spring game was also announced to be April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

2020 Clemson football schedule

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech (Thursday)

Sept. 12 Louisville

Sept. 19 Akron

Sept. 26 Virginia

Oct. 2 at Boston College (Friday)

Oct. 10 at Florida State

Oct. 17 NC State

Oct. 24 Syracuse

Oct. 31 BYE

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 The Citadel

Nov. 21 at Wake Forest

Nov. 28 South Carolina