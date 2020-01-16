Chase Brice on what he will bring to next team: "A winner at heart"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One thing is for certain, whatever program lands Chase Brice is landing a winner both on and off the field. Brice announced his intentions to transfer on Thursday. Brice has two seasons left to play and will be eligible immediately at his next school after graduation in May. The Georgia native completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 581 yards with four TDs to one interception this season. He earned a legendary status at Clemson after rallying the Tigers to victory when Trevor Lawrence went down to injury in the 2018 Syracuse game. Brice posted his decision to his Instagram account. "During my time at Clemson, I've wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best teammate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson Family with as much class and character as I possibly could," Brice said in his statement. "And while it's both exciting and sad to say, today, I'm announcing my intention to transfer from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere." Brice went on to thank everyone at Clemson.

"The list of people to thank at Clemson is truly endless," Brice continued. "Thank you Clemson Family. No matter where I end up next, I'll always be proud to have been a Clemson Tiger."

Brice told TigerNet he will bring a winning attitude to whatever program he chooses.

“I have another year under my belt,” Brice told TigerNet. “I know what I bring here every day at Clemson, and that is a great mindset and great character. I love my teammates and I think most of them love me back. Hard work. I grind every day here. They see it. I come to work most days ready to go. Some days it's hard to get up. And in a season like this - the longest in college football - it's hard to bring it every day.”

Brice, a redshirt sophomore, will graduate from Clemson in May with a degree in tourism management. That gives him two remaining years of eligibility at his next stop. Brice arrived at Clemson as a 4-star prospect in the 2017 class. Brice participated in the Elite 11 Finals as a recruit and led Georgia state power, Grayson High School, to a state championship. Overall, he had a 40-7 record in high school.

“I also bring great leadership qualities. I am also a winner,” Brice said. “A winner at heart with a winning mentality. I think that winning attitude rubs off on my teammates and helps them want to be great. I push them. “

Overall, Brice has thrown for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a 60 percent passer and also averages 6.2 yards per carry on the ground. He has appeared in 24 career games, earning 383 career snaps.