Clemson women's basketball ACC schedule announced

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released its women’s basketball schedule on Tuesday night. Entering her sixth season at the helm of Clemson women’s basketball, head coach Amanda Butler leads the Tigers into the 2023-24 season after seeing a notable increase in wins and performance in the 2022-23 campaign. Clemson’s ACC slate tips off Thursday, December 7, and will run through Sunday, March 3. The Tigers open conference action by hosting Duke in the first week of December, and then will resume and round out their non-conference schedule over the next two weeks. Clemson continues ACC play when it travels to Chapel Hill for a game against North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. Littlejohn Coliseum will be the site of the first game in 2024 as the Tigers host Florida State on January 7. Clemson will then hit the road for games at Georgia Tech on Thursday, January 11, followed by a trip to Syracuse on Sunday, January 14. The Tigers will then make a quick return trip to host Louisville on January 18, and will hit the road for Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech on January 21. Clemson’s longest homestand of ACC play comes from January 25-February 1. In that stretch the Tigers will host North Carolina State, Wake Forest, and Boston College in Littlejohn Coliseum. After that trio of home games, Clemson departs for games at Virginia on February 4, and will then head to Miami to square off against the Hurricanes on February 8. Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh will each make a trip to Clemson on February 15 and February 18, respectively, after which the Tigers travel to South Bend, Indiana for a one-game road trip against Notre Dame on Thursday, February 22. Clemson returns home for senior night and its final home game of the 2023-24 on Sunday, February 25 against Miami. A two-game road trip to Wake Forest on February 29 and to Florida State on March 3 will close Clemson’s regular season. The ACC tournament will be held on March 6-10 in the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now