No. 8 Longhorns top No. 14 Tigers

CU Athletic Communications

No. 15/14 Clemson faced a ranked opponent for the first time this season taking on No. 10/8 Texas in the second game at the FGCU Softball Complex on Friday, falling 4-0 for the season’s first loss (2-1)

The Longhorns (1-0) jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring one run. The Tigers attempted to add a couple runs of their own in the third inning starting with JoJo Hyatt and Sam Russ hitting back-to-back singles, but the Longhorns turned a double play to end the inning.

Texas was able to plate three additional runs in the bottom of the fourth to push its lead to 4-0.

The Tigers started to rally late in the game, as Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda hit back-to-back singles in the sixth with two outs. Logoleo took Texas’ pitcher, Hailey Dolcini, to over eight pitches before hitting a fly ball into foul territory in left field for the final out.

Freshman pitcher Brooke McCubbin looked to spark Clemson in the bottom of the sixth picking up two strikeouts and forcing the Longhorns to leave two runners stranded. Cammy Pereira took that momentum into the first at-bat of the seventh inning, hitting a double into left field. Unfortunately, Pereira would be left stranded as the Tigers fell to the Longhorns, 4-0.

Cagle now has a 1-1 record in the circle in 2022 after pitching three innings with one strikeout. McCubbin pitched the final three frames and struck out two batters.

Clemson won the first game of the day over Kent State, 8-0, with a combined no-hitter over five innings.

Up Next:

The Tigers return to the FGCU Softball Complex for a single game against Long Island University on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12:15 p.m.