Clemson softball completes sweep at UNC

CU Athletic Communications by

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 18/16 Clemson softball team completed the sweep over North Carolina in run-rule fashion behind a four-home run performance by the Tigers, including two from Marissa Guimbarda for the second-straight game. With the 12-4 win, Clemson improves to 25-10 (6-6 ACC), as UNC drops to 19-17 (4-7 ACC).

Guimbarda led the charge for the Tigers at the plate going 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Aby Vieira and Alia Logoleo also tallied home runs, and Vieira went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Despite UNC getting on the board first, Clemson’s bats exploded in the second inning as Guimbarda hit the 56th home run of her career out of right field. Sam Russ got hit by a pitch in the next at bat and stole her 18th base on the year. Logoleo brought her home with a two-run homer to push the Tigers’ lead to 3-1. Aby Vieira joined the home run party following Logoleo’s homer with one of her own out of center to give the Tigers four runs off three homers before an out was committed.

Clemson added two more runs before the inning ended after Cammy Pereira hit a double to score Maddie Moore and Russ drew a bases loaded walk that scored Pereira. After two, Clemson led 6-1.

UNC was able to capitalize on some defensive errors by the Tigers in the fourth inning to score three additional runs cutting Clemson’s lead to 6-4. Clemson answered with a huge fifth inning.

With only one out, the Tigers loaded the bases. Clemson wasn’t able to capitalize in the first at bat as UNC got the runner heading home on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, McKenzie Clark drew a bases loaded walk to score pinch runner Jaden Cheek. Valerie Cagle followed with a double into right field to score Moore and Pereira and advance Clark to third. Clark took home on a wild pitch to bring the score to 10-4. Guimbarda stepped to the plate one final time on Sunday and sent a two-run homer out of center to give the Tigers the 12-4 run-rule win.

Sophomore Regan Spencer picked up her fourth victory on the season in the circle after she pitched 3.1 innings with two strikeouts. Freshman Brooke McCubbin pitched the final 1.2 innings to earn her second save of the season.

Up Next

The Tigers return to McWhorter Stadium for a doubleheader against Furman on Wednesday, April 6. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4 p.m.