Cagle tosses no-hitter as Tigers top Winthrop in 5 innings

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Valerie Cagle tossed the second no-hitter in Clemson softball program history in the first game of a doubleheader against Winthrop on Tuesday evening, as the No. 17 Tigers took game one 9-0 in five innings.

Cagle became the second pitcher to record a no-hitter inside the circle of McWhorter Stadium, joining teammate Logan Caymol who threw her no-hitter in the first-ever game at Clemson last year.

The redshirt freshman tossed 5.0 innings of hitless softball and struck out 11 batters, her fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season. Cagle faced two more than the maximum, hitting a batter in the first inning and allowed a walk in the third inning.

The Tiger offense did not waste any time getting back to their old ways after the break, scoring four runs in the first inning to take a quick 4-0 lead in the first game of the afternoon. Cagle, Ansley Gilstrap and Abi Stuart all recorded hits and RBIs during the rally. All nine batters reached the plate in the inning as well.

Stuart added another run to the Clemson lead in the third inning, singling through the left side of the infield with one out and a runner on third, her third RBI of the afternoon. Cammy Periera also added an RBI on a bunt to extend the lead out to 6-0.

Morgan Johnson iced the game with her third long ball of the season, this one to dead center field to push the Tigers in front, 9-0 and took the game in run-rule fashion in five innings.

That's our starting pitcher ??



Valerie Cagle's eighth double of the season knocks in her 24th RBI and gives us a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first ??



?? @accnetwork (https://t.co/2Hd338QhgJ) pic.twitter.com/6STme31rmF — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 13, 2021

And now it's @abistu13's turn??



She comes up with a 2-RBI double to extend our lead to 4-0.



?? @accnetwork (https://t.co/2Hd338QhgJ) pic.twitter.com/FERHd5raLd — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 13, 2021

Is there anything better than Morgan Johnson (@Mo_Johnson42) walk-offs ????? pic.twitter.com/WdTTamYgLM — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) April 13, 2021