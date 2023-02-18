No. 6 Tigers top Buckeyes to complete Saturday doubleheader sweep

CU Athletic Communications by

In front of a sold-out 2,116 crowd, Clemson topped Ohio State, 5-1, in game two of a Saturday ACC-Big Ten Softball Challenge doubleheader.

The Tigers (9-0) looked to apply early pressure in its second game of the day by loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes’ pitcher, Allison Smith, shut things down with back-to-back strikeouts to keep it 0-0 after one.

In the third, Ohio State capitalized on a couple singles and a wild pitch to advance the runner to third, eventually scoring to take a 1-0 lead. The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the inning as McKenzie Clark and Maddie Moore got on base of a walk and a single, respectively. Valerie Cagle advanced both runners with a fly out to deep left field, and a dropped ball by the right fielder from a Caroline Jacobsen at bat brought home Clark to tie things up. Alia Logoleo followed with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt to give Clemson the 2-1 lead that had Moore sneaking in under the tag at home.

Clemson kept things rolling in the fourth as Clark drew a walk and quickly stole second. Moore joined her on the basepath with a walk of her own to set up Cagle for her second home run of the day. With only one out and an 0-2 count, Cagle drove her 45th-career home run out of left center to make it 5-1 in favor of the Tigers.

Cagle (5-0) pitched her second complete game of 2023 facing 25 batters. She struck out seven, while only giving up three hits and one walk.

Clemson defeated No. 11 Northwestern, 3-2, in game one Saturday.

Up Next

The Tigers conclude weekend action at the ACC/Big 10 Challenge tomorrow afternoon hosting Ohio State at 12:30 p.m.

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Davenport makes the grab for the final out of the game. Tigers win, 5-1 pic.twitter.com/Ivbdp5twNk — Clemson Softball (@clemsonsoftball) February 19, 2023