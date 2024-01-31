Clemson softball announces TV schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – The fifth season of Clemson Softball will have the Tigers appearing on national television for nine games over the course of the 2024 regular season. The Tigers are scheduled to compete on the ACC Network on six occasions, ESPNU twice and appear on ESPN2 once. TV action is highlighted by two games against Duke being available to watch on April 12 (ESPN2) and April 14 (ACCN). Clemson will make its first national appearance of the regular season on March 17 on ACC Network against North Carolina. The final appearance will be during the regular-season finale at Louisville on April 28. The full TV schedule can be found below. Additional games may be picked up by ESPN or any of its partner networks, including the ACC Network, at a later date. All non-linear home softball games at McWhorter Stadium will be streamed via ACCNX. For the most up-to-date schedule and TV/streaming listings, visit the Tigers’ softball schedule page on ClemsonTigers.com. All games appearing on ESPN networks are available to stream via the ESPN app and ACC Network Extra. Visit GetACCN.com to see if your provider carries ACC Network. To catch action in McWhorter Stadium live, fans are encouraged to visit the Softball Ticket Additional Information link here, as well as call 1-800-CLEMSON (1-800-253-6766) for assistance. Even if tickets aren’t available online, Clemson Softball has made additional tickets available at the gate prior to each game. Clemson TV schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION CHANNEL TIME March 17 North Carolina McWhorter Stadium ACC Network Noon March 20 South Carolina McWhorter Stadium ACC Network 6 p.m. March 22 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. ACC Network 6 p.m. March 24 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. ACC Network Noon April 9 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. ESPNU 7 p.m. April 12 Duke McWhorter Stadium ESPN2 7 p.m. April 14 Duke McWhorter Stadium ACC Network Noon April 19 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. ESPNU 5 p.m. April 28 at Louisville Lousiville, Ky. ACC Network Noon