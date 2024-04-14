Blue Devils complete sweep of No. 19 Tigers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 19/19 Clemson Tigers dropped the series finale on Sunday evening to the No. 3/3 Duke Blue Devils, 6-1. Following the loss, Clemson moves to 28-14 (11-7 ACC), while the Blue Devils improve to 37-4 (16-2 ACC). Clemson finished the seven-inning performance with five hits, including two from junior Maddie Moore. This is Moore’s 13th multi-hit game of the season. McKenzie Clark, Lindsey Garcia and Alia Logoleo rounded out the Tigers with one hit each, and Moore was the lone Tiger to score, while Clark picked up the RBI. The Tigers' first three hits came in the bottom of the second, third and fourth innings, each with two outs. Garcia, Moore and Logoleo each notched a two-out single but were left stranded to end the innings. The Blue Devils broke open scoring in the top of the fifth plating two with two outs. A hard knock to the left side followed by a single allowed Duke to take a 2-0 lead after five. Clemson plated its lone run in the sixth after Moore led off with a single up the middle. She advanced to second during Alex Brown’s at bat and was brought home after McKenzie Clark knocked a single into shallow left to make it 2-1 in favor of the Blue Devils. Duke added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead, which held for the remainder of the game. Regan Spencer started in the circle for the 12th time this season and moved to 8-2 overall. She pitched 5.1 innings with one strikeout before being replaced by Millie Thompson. Thompson picked up one strikeout in 0.2 innings of work before junior Brooke McCubbin entered in the top of the seventh and picked up three outs facing five batters. Up Next Clemson returns to McWhorter Stadium for the final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. The Tigers will square off against Winthrop on ACCNX. Tickets for the final home game of the regular season are still available for purchase. Fans can grab theirs either online or by visiting the ticket table outside the main gate of McWhorter Stadium on the day of the game. For more information on how to manage your tickets, including transferring them if you aren’t able to make it, visit ClemsonTigers.com today. Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, April 16th at 6PM for the final regular-season home game of the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/i2fVle0tCe — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 15, 2024