BC evens series with No. 16 Tigers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 16/16 Clemson Tigers dropped game two of the series against Boston College, 4-0, on Friday evening. Following the loss, Clemson falls to 23-10 (7-4 ACC), while BC improves to 22-10 (4-4 ACC). Defensively, McKenzie Clark made a SportsCenter-worthy catch in the top of the third inning. With a shot that looked like it was going to drop in shallow center, Clark made a sliding catch to keep the Eagles off the board. Boston College was able to plate two runners in the fourth to jump ahead first. The Tigers made an attempt to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning after Arielle Oda and Alex Brown tallied back-to-back singles for the Tigers. Clemson ended the inning by leaving both runners stranded to contribute to the nine total left throughout the game. Alex Brown came up clutch at the hot corner with another strong defensive play for the Tigers in the top of the sixth. Brown snapped her glove across her body to make the catch at third to limit what could have been an extra-base hit for the Eagles. Boston College added to its lead in the seventh after leading off the inning with back-to-back singles. A single up the middle with one out scored both to give the Eagles a 4-0 advantage.. The Tigers made a two-out push in the bottom of the seventh getting runners on first and third, but Clemson left them both stranded as Boston College claimed the 4-0 win. Millie Thompson started in the circle and ended with the decision to fall to 4-3 on the year. The lefty finished with 4.0 innings of work and two strikeouts. Valerie Cagle replaced Thompson in the fifth inning. She faced 12 batters in the final three innings and struck out two. Up Next The Tigers conclude the three-game series against Boston College tomorrow on ACCNX. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tickets for every home game are still available for purchase this season. Fans can grab theirs either online or by visiting the ticket table outside the main gate of McWhorter Stadium on the day of the game. For more information on how to manage your tickets, including transferring them if you aren’t able to make it, visit ClemsonTigers.com today.